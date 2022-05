Weights from Germany Denis Radovan 159.75 vs. Rafael Bejaran 158.75

Christina Hammer 165 vs. Luiza Davydova 163.5

Leon Bunn 174.25 vs. Islam Teffahi 167

Sophie Alisch 125.25 vs. Eva Cantos 126

Oliver Zaren 168 vs. Novak Radulovic ??

Arnold Khegai 125.75 vs. Ruben Tostado Garcia 125.5

Tsotne Rogava 253 vs. Michael Basset 243.75 Venue: Sartory Saal, Cologne, Germany

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: BILDplus (Germany) Kalajdzic returns May 14 Canelo is a 5:1 Favorite

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.