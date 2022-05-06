Light heavyweight Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (26-2, 18 KOs) will face Ernest Amuzu (26-6, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder and unbeaten super middleweight Fabian Lopez (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Rufino Lewis (1-1, 1 KO) in a six round clash on May 14 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Both bouts will stream live on iDubbbz YouTube channel as a lead-in to a celebrity boxing card featuring bouts between social media influencers boasting 22 billion lifetime views and over 131 million followers. The entire 11-bout card will be sanctioned by the Florida State Athletic Commission, with all net profits going to charity.

“This is a great opportunity for these professional fighters to showcase their skills to a broader audience,” said promoter iDubbbz, who will be fighting Doctor Mike in the main event. “We wanted to show support to the pro boxing community by giving Kalajdzic, Amuzu, Lopez and Lewis a platform to get our fans pumped up for the PPV fights. I believe these guys are going to set the tone for a great night of boxing and I’m happy that my subscribers will be watching these guys go to war.”