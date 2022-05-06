Canelo, Bivol make weight Canelo Alvarez 174.4 vs. Dmitry Bivol 174.6

(WBA light heavyweight title) Montana Love 140 vs. Gabriel Gollaz 138.6

Shakhram Giyasov 146.6 vs. Christian Gomez 146

Marc Castro 134.8 vs. Pedro Vicente 134.8

Zhilei Zhang 276.2 vs. Scott Alexander 222.6 Joselito Velazquez 112.4 vs. Jose Soto 113.8

Alexis Espino 163.6 vs. Aaron Silva 164.4

Elnur Abduraimov 129.6 vs. Manuel Correa 128.6

Fernando Molina 139.6 vs. Ricardo Valdovinos 139.4 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN PPV, DAZN Canelo-Bivol winner to get special WBA belt Kalajdzic returns May 14

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

