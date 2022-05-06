Canelo Alvarez 174.4 vs. Dmitry Bivol 174.6
(WBA light heavyweight title)
Montana Love 140 vs. Gabriel Gollaz 138.6
Shakhram Giyasov 146.6 vs. Christian Gomez 146
Marc Castro 134.8 vs. Pedro Vicente 134.8
Zhilei Zhang 276.2 vs. Scott Alexander 222.6
Joselito Velazquez 112.4 vs. Jose Soto 113.8
Alexis Espino 163.6 vs. Aaron Silva 164.4
Elnur Abduraimov 129.6 vs. Manuel Correa 128.6
Fernando Molina 139.6 vs. Ricardo Valdovinos 139.4
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN PPV, DAZN
I hope Bivol comes out victorious.
Bivol is facing Canelo and the 3 judges.