By Brad Snyder/The Undercard
Vernon Webber 216 vs. Gabriel Mota 225
Dwane Taylor 140 vs. Steven Brabson 139
Darryl Cunningham 157 vs. Andre Byrd 155
Luis Quintero 146 vs. Izale Kimnle 144.4
Mohammed Awada 211 vs. Marcello Williams 231
Munib Al Salmani 165 vs. Devin Garrett 165
Gordie Russ 153 vs. Kevin Womack 154
Marcus Maulding 231 vs. Dennis Vance 278
Venue: Motor City Casino Soundboard
Promoter: Carlos Llnas
Doors open 6:30 with first bell at 7pm.
Tickets available at the Motor City Soundboard Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.