By Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Vernon Webber 216 vs. Gabriel Mota 225

Dwane Taylor 140 vs. Steven Brabson 139

Darryl Cunningham 157 vs. Andre Byrd 155

Luis Quintero 146 vs. Izale Kimnle 144.4

Mohammed Awada 211 vs. Marcello Williams 231

Munib Al Salmani 165 vs. Devin Garrett 165

Gordie Russ 153 vs. Kevin Womack 154

Marcus Maulding 231 vs. Dennis Vance 278

Venue: Motor City Casino Soundboard

Promoter: Carlos Llnas

Doors open 6:30 with first bell at 7pm.

Tickets available at the Motor City Soundboard Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.