WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs) and WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs) both made weight for their unification showdown on Saturday night, December 31, at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Ioka weighed 114.9, while Franco scaled in at 114.6. The bout will air on TBS in Japan. Unfortunately, no U.S. TV.