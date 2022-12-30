By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Looks like WBO #1 junior middleweight Tim Tszyu could face WBO #3 ranked Tony Harrison for at least an interim version of the WBO title due to the postponement of Tszyu’s long-awaited clash with undisputed 154lb champ Jermell Charlo due to a hand injury suffered by Charlo.
The WBO has given Charlo until January 2 to submit a detailed medical explanation of his injury, findings, recovery prognosis, and his orthopedic specialist’s opinion as to when he will be physically and medically cleared to compete and return to active competition. The champ was warned that failure to comply will result in him “waiving all rights hereunder and with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”
This is an odd request by the WBO. Charlo didn’t fake an injury. Camp is expensive and all that work for nothing?
A fight with Harrison will test Tszyu also
All seems reasonable…
Also, Harrison is tall and can be very good. Could possibly be a tough fight for Tszyu
Nice request to silence those that might have thought that Charlo’s injury isn’t real. Harrison is a decent opponent that could throw a wrench to Tszyu’s plans
That’s a fantastic replacement if it all works out. I think them requesting his medical records is just what they do when champions pull out of mandatories for injuries. I think they do it for everyone.
Interim titles are a worthless cash grab attempt by the sanctioning body. If a fighter can’t defend the actual title then strip him, but give that fighter the first crack at the belt when he’s healthy.
Tszyu should until he gets charlo in the ring for all of the belts. No one wants an interim trinket.