By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Looks like WBO #1 junior middleweight Tim Tszyu could face WBO #3 ranked Tony Harrison for at least an interim version of the WBO title due to the postponement of Tszyu’s long-awaited clash with undisputed 154lb champ Jermell Charlo due to a hand injury suffered by Charlo.

The WBO has given Charlo until January 2 to submit a detailed medical explanation of his injury, findings, recovery prognosis, and his orthopedic specialist’s opinion as to when he will be physically and medically cleared to compete and return to active competition. The champ was warned that failure to comply will result in him “waiving all rights hereunder and with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”