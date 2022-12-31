“I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement”
The woman who accused Gervonta Davis of assault is doing an about-face … now claiming the star boxer “did not harm me or our daughter,” saying the frantic 911 call she made was “unnecessary.”
Vanessa Posso, mom to Tank’s daughter, took to social media on Friday and seemingly did a complete 180, writing … “These past days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved. I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space, and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.”
Posso continued … “Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”
As we previously reported, 28-year-old Davis was arrested and booked in Broward County (Florida) on Tuesday on a battery domestic violence charge.
According to court docs, police say Davis “did actually and intentionally touch and strike” the woman “against her will” and “did intentionally cause bodily harm to her.”
Law enforcement authorities also said Gervonta struck his accuser on the right side of her head with “a closed hand type of slap,” causing the woman to suffer a facial injury and an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.
However, the 27-0 (25 KO) boxer adamantly denied the accusations against him from the start, saying … “I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!” — while insisting the whole ordeal was nothing more than a money grab by his accuser.
In fact, Davis contends the only reason the woman — who claimed she was in fear for her life — called the police in the first place was because she was upset that he wouldn’t let her use his truck.
Gervonta was released from jail on Wednesday … and is still (at least as of now) scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C.
Uh, I mean I was paid BIG money to walk back …
Yes, crossed my mind.
Oh good! So the fight could go on now without a hitch! It’s interesting how someone who reacts to Tank not letting Tank borrow his truck by calling 911 and accussing him of killing her could make such an eloquent and sensible press release. Completely her own words and volition Im sure! Now I dont know whats really going on between these two lovebirds, but counseling, therapy, or money cant fix crazy. Pay child support and cut ties! Aside from being a succesful athlete, Hank is obviously a very handsome, articulate and dashing young man. I’m sure he has legions of young temptresses dying to make his aquaintence!
Let’s hope he is innocent.
If so, that would be good.
If not, very bad
She wouldn’t be the first woman to make excuses for a man beating her up.
@James- Years back I witnessed a man beating up his woman on the street. I thought I’d be all chivalrous and intervene. They both turned on me! She said, And I quote, ” my man can beat on me if he want!” I seriously thought she was gonna kuck my ass!
*kick my ass. haha!
She has bruising on the side of her face but Tank didnt hit her…sure. She knows that if he isnt fighting, she isnt getting money.
“Oh Tanky Pooh, I forgive you, Mwahhh!”…until the next time.
Now we KNOW he smacked her around. These are exactly the kind of retractions that are written by lawyers who are also telling her how much hush money comes with it.