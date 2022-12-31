By Joe Koizumi

WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (29-2-1, 15 KOs), 115, Japan, battled to a majority draw (114-114 twice, 115-113 against him) with WBA titleholder Joshua Franco (18-1-3-1NC, 8 KOs), 114.75, US, over a very technical see-saw affair in a super-fly unification twelve-round bout on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Franco was more aggressive all the way, while Ioka was more accurate in counterpunching the aggressor. It means Ioka and Franco each kept his own belt as previously. The female referee was Melva Santos from Puerto Rico.

(More to come)