Bob Caico to be inducted in non-participant category

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 22-member Class of 2122. The 11th NYSBHOF induction dinner, sponsored by Ring 8, will be Sunday, April 30 at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF are Brooklyn’s 2-division (welterweight & light welterweight), 6-time world champion “Super” Zab Judah (44-10, 30 KOs), Brooklyn’s 2-division world champion (welterweight and light welterweight) Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs), Plainview’s world super lightweight champion Kathy “Wildcat” Collins (14-2-4, 3 KOs), Troy welterweight Kevin “Mr. Excitement” Pompey (32-18-3, 12 KOs), and Brooklyn world super lightweight world title challenger Dmitry “Star of David” Salita (35-2-1, 18 KOs).

Living non-participants heading into the NYSBHOF are Brooklyn trainer Hector Rocha, Brooklynn ring announcer Dave Diamante, Bronx commentator/producer/radio show host Tony Paige, Latham journalist Bob Mladinich, Brooklyn neurologist Barry Jordan, Brooklyn judge Robin Taylor, and Fightnews.com® journalist Bob Caico.

Posthumous participants being inducted are Poughkeepsie’s world lightweight challenger Johnny Busso (36-12-1, 15 KOs), Bronx middleweight Eugene “Silent” Hairston (45-13-5, 24 KOs), New York City’s NYSAC featherweight world champion Tony “Jimmy Pell” Pellone (51-19-6, 10 KOs), Bronx featherweight Mike “The Bronx Spider” Belloise (91-28-12, 21 KOs), New York City’s world colored heavyweight champion Harry “Black Panther” Wills (70-9-3, 56 KOs), and Hempstead’s world light heavyweight world title challenger Eddie “Wildcat” Davis (34-6-1, 20 KOs).

Posthumous non-participant inductees are Brooklyn manager Izzy Zwerling, Manhattan manager Dave Wolf, Brooklyn trainer George Washington, and New York City manager/promoter Irving Cohen.

Each attending inductee (or direct descendant of) will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NYSBHOF.

The 2022 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF Nominating Committee members: Chairperson Jack Hirsch, Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, Jim Monteverde, Neil Terens, Jose Corpas, Bobby Cassidy, and Bob Duffy.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.

Tickets are priced at $160.00 per adult, $60.00 for children (under 16), and includes a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as a 7-course dinner (prime rib, fish, or poultry) and open bar throughout the event. Tickets are available to purchase by contacting NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or [email protected] Ads for the NYSBHOF program are available, ranging from $80.00 to $200.00, by contacting Duffy. Go online at www.nyboxinghof.org or www.Ring8ny.com for additional information about the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame.