Weights from Dallas Mike Lemelle 152 vs. JA-Michael Wade 153

Kenneth Taylor 130.5 vs. Mario Franco 130.5

Christopher Jones 165 vs. Dennis Williams 168

Martin Prieto 139 vs. Jonathan Robertoson ?

Louis Webster 175 vs. Robert Hill 170.5

Darius Bagley 154 vs. Benjamin Gurment 153 Venue: Rodeo West Dallas in Dallas, Texas

Promoter: Wainright Productions (Krishna Wainwright), Casa De Boxeo 2.0, and Rodeo West Dallas

