The good news is WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has been released from Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The bad news is Dallas Police have charged Spence with driving while intoxicated (DWI), a class B misdemeanor. Spence was involved a fiery one-car crash in his Ferrari in downtown Dallas last week. The spectacular crash was caught on video and Spence, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, somehow came out of it with no life-threatening injuries or broken bones.