By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao congratulated Collingwood Football Captain Scott Pendlebury on playing three hundred (300) AFL games before the game via video link-up. Pacquiao is Pendlebury’s favorite sportsman.



This was made possible by MP President Sean Gibbons and Peter Maniatis who organized the tribute. In return, Pendleburry will send his Collingwood playing jersey to Pacman in appreciation.

Collingwood media guy Glen Moriaty said Pendlebury was stoked by the vid. “Collingwood Football Club contacted me and Pendlebury is my favourite AFL player and Manny is a great person thank you to Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons for making it happen” said Maniatis.

MP president Sean Gibbons was also presented with Collingwood AFL jersey today by Peter Maniatis on behalf of AFL Collingwood Football club.