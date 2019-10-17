Belgian Ryad Merhy (28-1, 23 KOs) and Hungarian Imre Szello (24-0, 16 KOs) will fight for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) interim cruiserweight championship this Saturday at the Spiroudome Arena, in Charleroi, Belgium.

Merhy, 26, already has experience in world championship fights. He won the right to fight for the interim title thanks to his position at the top of the 200-pound ranking. The Belgian of Ivorian origin will have a great chance in front of his audience in Belgium.

Zsello, on the other hand, occupies the fourth place in the ranking and has an undefeated career in four years. This will be the 36-year-old fighter’s first chance for a world title and also his first time fighting outside of Hungary.