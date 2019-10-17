WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs), hosted an international media conference call to discuss his upcoming defense against Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) on November 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



“I respect Canelo because he goes right now up two divisions,” said Kovalev. “This is a huge goal for him and also for myself. Canelo wants to try get my title in the light heavyweight division, and if he will not get the title nobody will say, ‘Eh you lose.’ He has nothing to lose. He’s just trying…if I lose, I lose more than Canelo loses. Canelo is trying to make his history but I’m here. I’m in my position.

“Of course, I should beat Canelo, and the next fight I will be open for a unification fight. Right now, I have my concentration and focus on the Canelo fight.”

On whether Canelo is avoiding a third fight with Gennady Golovkin…

“I don’t think that he is avoiding the fight against GGG, but he now wants to make history. He wants to face me because I am the best in the light heavyweight division. His fights against GGG that happened or will happen, it doesn’t matter if Canelo wins the fight November 2nd or not. I think he just wants to try to make history.

“But we’ll see on November 2nd. Like I will be in the ring and we will be ready for everything what he will bring.”

On how long he’ll stay in the fight game at age 36…

“I am really motivated for my future boxing career. I would like two more great years. I can fight easy because right now I have a great team and great coaches like Buddy McGirt and Teddy Cruz who really help me.

“Right now, really big motivation to get victory over Canelo, because after this victory there are more opportunities that will be in front of me.”

On the Beterbiev-Gvozdyk unification fight…

“I will watch this fight for sure this Friday, and we’ll see who’s the best of these two guys. I think like one of those guys will get victory. (Laughter) Not like a draw. Somebody will win.”