Heavyweights will grab the spotlight on November 7, when Alex “The Great” Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) takes on Mario “Chabelo” Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs), headlining the latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass, to be streamed from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona. Flores is a knockout artist whose only two losses have been to former world champions Joseph Parker and Charles Martin. Two fights ago, Heredia upset former WBC heavyweight world champion Samuel Peter by split decision.

Light heavyweight Samuel Clarkson (22-5, 15 KOs), who lost in 2017 to Dmnitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim title, will be showcased in the 10-round co-featured event against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (19-0, 15 KOs) puts his untarnished pro record on the line in an eight-rounder versus Ravshan Hudaynmazarov (17-2, 13 KOs).

The opener pits super middleweight Juan Jose “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) against Fidel Hernandez (20-7-1, 11 KOs).