Heavyweights will grab the spotlight on November 7, when Alex “The Great” Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) takes on Mario “Chabelo” Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs), headlining the latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass, to be streamed from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona. Flores is a knockout artist whose only two losses have been to former world champions Joseph Parker and Charles Martin.¬† Two fights ago, Heredia upset former WBC heavyweight world champion Samuel Peter by split decision.

Light heavyweight Samuel Clarkson (22-5, 15 KOs), who lost in 2017 to Dmnitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim title, will be showcased in the 10-round co-featured event against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (19-0, 15 KOs) puts his untarnished pro record on the line in an eight-rounder versus¬† Ravshan Hudaynmazarov (17-2, 13 KOs).

The opener pits super middleweight Juan Jose “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) against Fidel Hernandez (20-7-1, 11 KOs).