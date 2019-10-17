Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) defends his title against Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) on Showtime December 7 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Jermall Charlo: “I’m going on two consecutive 12-rounders and I don’t feel good about that. I’m ready to get back to my thing, which is knocking them out and getting them out of there. This is a big fight for me because it’s my 30th fight and I’m about to turn 30.”

Dennis Hogan: “After the disappointment I faced in April in Mexico, having been cheated out of the WBO junior middleweight world title that I strongly feel I earned, I am extremely grateful to have another opportunity to become a world champion…I have successfully competed at light heavyweight and middleweight as a professional and I will feel stronger with the extra six pounds on December 7.”