Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) defends his title against Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) on Showtime December 7 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Jermall Charlo: “I’m going on two consecutive 12-rounders and I don’t feel good about that. I’m ready to get back to my thing, which is knocking them out and getting them out of there. This is a big fight for me because it’s my 30th fight and I’m about to turn 30.”
Dennis Hogan: “After the disappointment I faced in April in Mexico, having been cheated out of the WBO junior middleweight world title that I strongly feel I earned, I am extremely grateful to have another opportunity to become a world champion…I have successfully competed at light heavyweight and middleweight as a professional and I will feel stronger with the extra six pounds on December 7.”
Charlo fighting another bum. So when is this Fraud going to fight Andrade, Deverechenko, GGG or Jacobs. Charlo knows those are fights he would lose so hes trying to clout chase canelo to get that big money fight.