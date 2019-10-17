

“This is going to be a knockout on December 7. I’m going to walk him straight into it. I’m going to give him exactly what he wants.”

-Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs)

“I’ve always been heavy-handed, but I think the power will be back. I have the speed of a welterweight, the agility of a 154-pounder and the chin of a heavyweight.”

-Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs)

Charlo-Hogan, WBC middleweight championship, Showtime December 7 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.