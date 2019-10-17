“This is going to be a knockout on December 7. I’m going to walk him straight into it. I’m going to give him exactly what he wants.”
-Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs)
“I’ve always been heavy-handed, but I think the power will be back. I have the speed of a welterweight, the agility of a 154-pounder and the chin of a heavyweight.”
-Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs)
Charlo-Hogan, WBC middleweight championship, Showtime December 7 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
The only reason Dennis Hogan got this fight is because we all know he WON his last fight but was of course robbed. Charlo has power and speed and Hogan has speed and stamina. My pick is Charlo by mid to late round stoppage.