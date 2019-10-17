Undefeated two-division world champion Claressa Shields was named the 2019 Individual Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation at their 40th Annual Salute to Women in Sports event hosted Wednesday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Salute to Women in Sports Awards honors the power of game-changing athletes and inspirational leaders in sports and life, who all collectively serve as role models to young girls and future generations.
I think the Sportsperson of the year has to go to Andy Ruiz! That upset victory against AJ was the berries!!!!!!
After the crap her brother pulled. And the fact that she strongly defended that thug. This must be a joke. Great boxer, but no moral character.