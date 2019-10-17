WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
October 17, 2019
Boxing Results

Boxing Results from China

Promoter Liu Gang/Max Power “Mission 23” presented a “China vs. Japan” boxing event Wednesday night at the Yangtze River Delta Roadshow center in Shanghai, China. CCTV5 aired the event with 361 degrees/Auswan Creek sponsoring.
China Vs Japan05
The 12 round main event saw local Wulan Tuolehazi (13-3-1, 6 KOs) TKO Satoshi Tanaka (7-6, 1 KO) of Japan at 2:15 of round five to retain his WBA International flyweight title.

In the 10 round co-feature, popular hometown favorite Xiang Li (7-2-1-1, 2 KOs) retained his WBO light flyweight youth title with a majority draw vs. Ryu Horikawa (2-0-1, 1 KO). The official scores were 95-95 twice and 96-94 in favor of Horikawa.

Rounding out the undercard:

(China)Ayati Sailike (7-8-3, 2 KOs) MD (Japan) Hiroki Hanabusa (6-0-3, 2 KOs) 8 rds super bantamweights

(China) Yeshibolati Nasiyiwula (3-0-0, 1 KO) UD (Japan) Yamato Wantanabe (1-1-0, 0 KOs) 4 rds super bantamweights

(China) Lunjun Zhao (6-1-1, 0 KO) KO 1 (Japan) Taichi Hanada (6-0-2, 2 KOs) 4 rds featherweights


Gvozdyk, Beterbiev make weight
Claressa Shields: Sportswoman of the Year

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>