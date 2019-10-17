Promoter Liu Gang/Max Power “Mission 23” presented a “China vs. Japan” boxing event Wednesday night at the Yangtze River Delta Roadshow center in Shanghai, China. CCTV5 aired the event with 361 degrees/Auswan Creek sponsoring.



The 12 round main event saw local Wulan Tuolehazi (13-3-1, 6 KOs) TKO Satoshi Tanaka (7-6, 1 KO) of Japan at 2:15 of round five to retain his WBA International flyweight title.

In the 10 round co-feature, popular hometown favorite Xiang Li (7-2-1-1, 2 KOs) retained his WBO light flyweight youth title with a majority draw vs. Ryu Horikawa (2-0-1, 1 KO). The official scores were 95-95 twice and 96-94 in favor of Horikawa.

Rounding out the undercard:

(China)Ayati Sailike (7-8-3, 2 KOs) MD (Japan) Hiroki Hanabusa (6-0-3, 2 KOs) 8 rds super bantamweights

(China) Yeshibolati Nasiyiwula (3-0-0, 1 KO) UD (Japan) Yamato Wantanabe (1-1-0, 0 KOs) 4 rds super bantamweights

(China) Lunjun Zhao (6-1-1, 0 KO) KO 1 (Japan) Taichi Hanada (6-0-2, 2 KOs) 4 rds featherweights

