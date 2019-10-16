Artis Mack, brother of undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa Shields, has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for his alleged attack against trainer James Ali Bashir at the Claressa Shields-Ivana Habazin weigh-in in Flint, Michigan. The prosecutor has issued the following statement:

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged a Flint man with assault for punching another man just prior to the scheduled weigh-ins of Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin ahead of their scheduled boxing match that was ultimately cancelled.

Artis Jaquel Mack, 28 (d.o.b. 06/19/1991), is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder after he is alleged to have punched 68-year-old Bashir Ali James of Newark, New Jersey in the face from behind on October 4, 2019 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center on Lapeer Road in Flint. James was transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

According to an investigative report from the City of Flint Police. Mack was observed running from the event center building by an on-duty police officer who noted that Mack fit the description of a person being described in police radio traffic in relation to an assault that had just occurred at the event center. The officer followed Mack into a nearby neighborhood and an arrest was made.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder carries a possible maximum sentence of ten years in prison of $5,000 in fines. Mack will be arraigned on the charge in 67th District Court and a preliminary examination will be scheduled.