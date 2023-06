Weights from Commerce, California Callum Walsh 154 vs. Carson Jones 153.4

Umar Dzambekov 175.2 vs. Crispulo Javier Andino 176.8

Gloria Munguilla 111.8 vs. Lilian Almaraz 111.4

Israel Mercado 140.2 vs. Jesus Silveyra Carrillo 141

Gor Yeritsyan 147 vs. Gustavo David Vittori 149.8

Stefi Cohen 112 vs. Esli Cervantes 112

Kalyl Gustavo Martins Da Silva 151 vs. Peter Emmanuel Gonzalez 153.2

Pablo Melgar 129.6 vs. Michael Bracamontes 129.2

David Romero 139.2 vs. Andres Figueroa 138.6 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

