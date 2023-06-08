Heavyweight contender Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KOs), who has recently been competing in one-round Team Combat League bouts, returns to conventional boxing against 6’10 Donnie Palmer (12-3-1, 10 KOs) in the ten round main event of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing’s “Down and Dirty 6” June 24 at the Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

In the ten round co-feature, lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) faces Raul Chirino (22-16, 13 KOs). Also, 2016 Olympian Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri (8-1-1, 6 KOs) meets undefeated Erick Kedar Gianous (6-0, 4 KOs) in an intriguing eight round middleweight bout.