June 8, 2023
Bounty Hunter returns June 24

Heavyweight contender Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KOs), who has recently been competing in one-round Team Combat League bouts, returns to conventional boxing against 6’10 Donnie Palmer (12-3-1, 10 KOs) in the ten round main event of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing’s “Down and Dirty 6” June 24 at the Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

In the ten round co-feature, lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) faces Raul Chirino (22-16, 13 KOs). Also, 2016 Olympian Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri (8-1-1, 6 KOs) meets undefeated Erick Kedar Gianous (6-0, 4 KOs) in an intriguing eight round middleweight bout.

  • Hunter was ranked #1 by the WBA for quite awhile and he just….. stopped fighting. I guess he switched to the team thing. Hopefully it paid him well, but his actual career has been stalled for quite awhile now.

    • >