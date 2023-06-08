Undefeated junior welterweight king Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO title against former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) on ESPN Saturday night in The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The fighters were kept far apart at Thursday’s press conference.

Josh Taylor: “He means what he says, and I mean what I say. There is genuine dislike here. He’s been disrespectful. I’m going to make him pay for his words on Saturday. I can’t wait to get in there. You will see a Josh Taylor win, possibly by KO, and nice and early as well.”

Teofimo Lopez: “I worked my a** off. Eleven weeks of camp. This is going to be the best version of me. Practice makes improvement. We’ve improved since my last fight. We’re ready to put on a show. I’m going to be a two-time lineal world champion…I’m here to come in there and take everything that you’ve got.”