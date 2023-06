Weights from London David Adeleye 235 vs. Emir Ahmatovic 254

(WBO European heavyweight title) Mark Chamberlain 134.25 vs. Marvin Demollari 134.75

Henry Turner 139.5 vs. Tom Farrell 140

Ezra Taylor 176lbs 3oz vs. Khalid Graidia 176

Carl Fail 157.25 vs. Frank Masden 155.25

Royston Barney-Smith 133.5 vs. Christian Lopez Flores 133.5

Tommy Fletcher 200 vs. Pawel Strykowski 202.25

Ben Fail 157.25 vs. Bartosz Glowacki 154.25

Joshua Frankham TBA vs. Eligio Palacios TBA Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry

Taylor-Teofimo Final Press Conference Broner-Hutchinson Weights from Miami

