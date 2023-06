Broner-Hutchinson Weights from Miami Adrien Broner 147 vs. Bill Hutchinson 145.5

Ahmed Elbiali 173.8 vs. Rodolfo Gomez 174

Guillermo Rigondeaux 118.8 vs. Charlie Clemente 119.4

Neslan Machado 127.8 vs. Jonathan Smith 127

Antonio Williams 133.6 vs. Braulio Rodriguez 134.8

Adlay Rodriguez 146.2 vs. Raul Garcia Jr. 146.8

Antonio Perez 145.8 vs. Nigel Fennell 146.6

Dorian Bostic 133.2 vs. Joshua Clark 134

Alex Esponda 155.4 vs. Robert Rodriguez 151.6

Brayan Leon 171.8 vs. TBA Venue: Casino Miami, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Don King Productions

TV: PPV ShoBox Weights from Verona, NY Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.