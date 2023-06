ShoBox Weights from Verona, NY Weights/Photo from Boxing Bob Newman Ali Ismailov 174 vs Charles Foster 172

(USBA Light Heavyweight title) Richard VanSiclen 172.5 vs Ron Carillo 174

Mykquan Williams 141 vs Paulo Cesar Gaidano 142

Clay Waterman 173.5 vs Kenmon Evans 173.5

Maciej Sulecki 169 vs Angel Hernandez 168.5

Bryce Mills 138.75 vs Jonathan de Pina 138.5

Moses Johnson 252 vs Walter Burns 214.5

Fabio Rodriguez 247.75 vs Robert Hernandez 223.75 Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York

Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission

Promoter: Dimitriy Salita (Salita Promotions)

Matchmaker: Eric Bottjer, Steve Clemente

Television: Showtime Broner-Hutchinson Weights from Miami Edwards-Campos Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.