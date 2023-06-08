Edwards-Campos Final Press Conference Sunny Edwards and Andres Campos faced off at the final press conference ahead of their IBF world flyweight title fight on DAZN Saturday night from the OVO Wembley Arena in London. ShoBox Weights from Verona, NY Olympic Boxing Update Like this: Like Loading...

