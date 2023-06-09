Former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) hosted their final press conference Thursday at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. They collide on DAZN Saturday night in 12-round super middleweight fight for the WBC silver title.
Jaime Munguia: “Without a doubt, this is the toughest fight of my career. This will be a great fight, a great war. I trained really hard for this event, and this fight will be exciting with many punches and Arriba Mexico!”
Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “I do not worry about Munguia or his team overlooking me. That is a problem for Munguia and his team; that’s their problem, not mine. I am focused on the fight, so on Saturday, we will see.”
Mungia’s people (De la ahoya etc) taking a calculated risk finally. Seems like Derevyanchenko is too old and shop worn ie just right for Mungia. It will be interesting to find out if they are wrong because an 85% prime Derevyanchenko is probably enough to beat Mungia. Let’s see what this hype job can job can do.
Even if Sergiy Derevyanchenko wins a decision the judges will still give it to the baby protected Munguia. Sergiy needs to break him apart and tear him apart to win it…