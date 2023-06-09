Former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) hosted their final press conference Thursday at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. They collide on DAZN Saturday night in 12-round super middleweight fight for the WBC silver title.

Jaime Munguia: “Without a doubt, this is the toughest fight of my career. This will be a great fight, a great war. I trained really hard for this event, and this fight will be exciting with many punches and Arriba Mexico!”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “I do not worry about Munguia or his team overlooking me. That is a problem for Munguia and his team; that’s their problem, not mine. I am focused on the fight, so on Saturday, we will see.”