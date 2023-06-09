B-side bantamweight Walter Santibañes (12-2, 2 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten local favorite “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) on Thursday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Santibañes outworked Flores all night with rapid-fire combinations and pulled away to a one-sided ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

In the co-feature, 40-year-old three-division former women’s world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (42-12-4, 19 KOs) edged Calista Silgado (21-17-4, 16 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 96-94. Fans booed the majority decision.

Other Results:

Daniel Garcia KO1 Luis May (super featherweight)

Gael Cabrera KO1 Ulises Rosales (super featherweight)

Patricio Manuel W4 Alexander Gutierrez (super featherweight)