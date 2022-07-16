Weights from Chester, PA Dylan Price 118 vs. Drew Correll 118

(NBA bantamweight title) Tariq Green 167.3 vs. Abimbola Osumdairo 171.4

Jamir Anderson 147.6 vs. Aaron Newmose 145.5

Jaliq Holden 129.4 vs. Tyrique Gerald 124.9

Jeremiah Kendrick 159.3 vs. Erron Peterson 162.1

Frankie Lynn 155.5 vs. Prince Francis 156.3 Venue: Elevations Event Center in Chester, PA

Promoter: Price Promotions

Stream: Flo Combat

1st Bell: 7 PM ET Torrez to return Aug 27 Like this: Like Loading...

