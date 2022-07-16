July 16, 2022
Boxing Results

IBF #9 Eifert edges Sperandio

IBF #9 light heavyweight Michael Eifert (10-1, 4 KOs) and Adriano Sperandio (14-1, 2 KOs) fought ten close rounds with neither fighter really seizing the initiative. In the end, Eifert prevailed 96-95, 98-92, 96-95 to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental strap on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany.

Top Rank-signed junior welterweight prospect Hugo Micallef, “The Fresh Prince of Monaco,” moved to 3-0, 0 KOs with a six round unanimous decision over Mauro Loli (7-3, 3 KOs). Micallef dropped Loli in round four en route to a 59-53, 59-53, 60-53 tally.

Heavyweight Albon Pervizaj (18-1, 13 KOs) punished journeyman Alvaro Terrero (5-17-2, 3 KOs) for six rounds, winning 60-52 3x.

Junior middleweight prospect Paul Wall (3-0, 2 KOs) dropped Nikolas Dzurnak (2-2-2, 2 KOs) with a liver shot in round one and Dzurnak didn’t come out for round two.

