Torrez to return Aug 27 Rising heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) is wasting little time getting back in the ring after his quickie 58-second fight on Friday night. The recent U.S. Olympic silver medalist returns in a six-rounder against Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) on August 27, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Torrez-Canedo will open the ESPN tripleheader headlined by the junior welterweight main event between former world champions Jose “Sniper” Pedraza and Richard “RC” Commey. Barboza defeats Zorrilla, remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

