July 15, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Temecula, California

Unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (15-0, 12 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over game Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs). Muratalla dropped Valtierra in round four and almost had him out of there, but Valtierra toughed it out the rest of the way. Scores were 80-71 3x.

U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) got a quick stoppage against Roberto Zavala Jr. (2-2-1, 2 KOs). A couple of clean shots prompted the ref to wave it off after 58 seconds to save Zavala from a certain beating.

Unbeaten heavyweight Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a first round KO over Bernardo Marquez (14-6-1, 10 KOs). Marquez down three times. Time was 2:35.

Unbeaten junior featherweight prospect Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (6-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round TKO against Pedro Salome (3-1-1, 1 KO). Diaz dropped Salome in round three and got the stoppage moments later. Time was 1:17.

Welterweights Adrian Yung (28-7-2, 22 KOs) and Jorge Marrone (20-3-1, 7 KOs battled to a six round majority draw. Scores were 59-55 Yung, 57-57, 57-57.

Unbeaten featherweight Austin Brooks (7-0, 2 KOs) outscored Victor Saravia (1-3, 1 KO) over four rounds by scores of 40-36 3x.

