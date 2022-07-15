July 15, 2022
Boxing Results

Trout beats Cardos by majority decision

Former WBA super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1, 18 KOs) outboxed Florin Cardos (21-4, 9 KOs) buttony came away with an eight round majority decision on Friday night at the Historische Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany. Currently rated IBF #5, Trout seemingly won comfortably. Scores 79-73 and 78-76 for Trout. The third card was 76-76.

“I don’t know what fight they were watching,” said Trout afterward. “I want to give thanks to God for bringing me here to be safe, giving me the win as I feel like I deserve even though it seemed like the devil had his hand on some of the judges but not all of them – it wasn’t enough.”

