Ryan Garcia 140 vs. Javier Fortuna 139.8
Alexis Rocha 146.6 vs. Luis Veron 146
(NABO welterweight title)
Lamont Roach 129.8 vs. Angel Rodriguez 129.2
(WBA super featherweight eliminator)
Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. David Jimenez 111.2
(WBA flyweight eliminator)
Oscar Collazo 105 vs. Victorio Saludar 104.2
(WBO minimumweight eliminator)
Diego De La Hoya 126 vs. Enrique Bernache 125.2
Miguel Gaona 138.6 vs. Abdiel Padilla 136
Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Thought this was a lightweight fight?
You’re right, I thought that too
Gotta Diego De La Hoya sighting. I was wondering if he’d ever come back. I heard Fortuna’s manager said they wanted the fight at 140 because they only had seven weeks to prepare.