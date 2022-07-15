Kingry-Fortuna weights from Los Angeles Ryan Garcia 140 vs. Javier Fortuna 139.8

Alexis Rocha 146.6 vs. Luis Veron 146

(NABO welterweight title)

Lamont Roach 129.8 vs. Angel Rodriguez 129.2

(WBA super featherweight eliminator)

Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. David Jimenez 111.2

(WBA flyweight eliminator)

Oscar Collazo 105 vs. Victorio Saludar 104.2

(WBO minimumweight eliminator)

Diego De La Hoya 126 vs. Enrique Bernache 125.2

Miguel Gaona 138.6 vs. Abdiel Padilla 136 Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

