July 15, 2022
Boxing Results

Arslan destroys Juarez in two

Ageless former WBA cruiserweight champion First Arslan (52-9-3, 37 KOs) destroyed Juan Rodolfo Juarez (20-7, 14 KOs) in two rounds on Friday night at the Historische Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany. The 51-year-old Arslan, still rated #6 in the world by the WBA, pressed the action and dropped Juarez twice in round two, prompting Juarez’ corner to throw in the towel. Time was 2:30.

Female super featherweight Ramona Graeff (4-0, 0 KOs) defeated Alys Sanchez (17-8-1, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBA gold title. Scores were 99-91 3x.

Super middleweight Timo Rost (13-1-3, 5 KOs) needed just 42 seconds to take out Mariusz Biskupski (23-50-2, 8 KOs) with a body shot.

Super middleweight Uwel Hernandez (14-1, 7 KOs) outpointed Kamer Maloku (16-3, 13 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 98-92, 97-95, 97-95 to claim the WBA continental title.

Unbeaten lightweight Jaouad Belmehdi (16-0-3, 7 KOs) outpointed James Chereji (17-2, 7 KOs) over eight rounds. 78-73, 77-74, 78-75. Chereji down in round six.

Heavyweight Agron Smakici (19-1, 17 KOs) scored a first round KO over Fernando Almeida (9-6, 9 KOs). Smakici landed two hard jabs and Almeida went down grabbing his nose. Time was 2:44.

    • Absolutely. However hi is a cruiserweight. A week weight, one still has to respect the Kraft of that man though. Could he beat Hopkins record?

      Reply
    • >