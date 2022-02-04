February 4, 2022
Weights from Cardiff, Wales

Boxxer Weigh In Cardiff Eubank 52
Photo: BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr. 160 vs. Liam Williams 159
Boxxer Weigh In Cardiff Shields 58
Photo: BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig

Claressa Shields 159 vs. Ema Kozin 159.5
(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBF female middleweight titles)
Boxxer Weigh In Cardiff Shields 77
Photo: BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig

Otto Wallin 253.5 vs. Kamil Sokolowski 234.5
Julius Indongo 146.5 vs. Chris Jenkins 149
Steve Robinson 242.5 vs. Shane Gill 252
Caroline Dubois 138.4 vs. Vaida Masiokaite 138
Harlem Eubank 141.5 vs. Viorel Simion 139.5
Samuel Antwi 146.5 vs. Conah Walker 146
Rhys Edwards 127 vs. Ruslan Berchuk 125

Note: The boxers did not face-off for the media and fans at this time, they will participate in the face-off at 5pm today at the City Hall, Cardiff, which is open for media and fans to capture the boxers’ as they go face-to-face for the final time.

Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: PPV ($29.99) in the US, Sky Sports in the UK

