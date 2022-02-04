Undefeated welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) will clash with WBO #3 ranked Michael “The Problem” McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) on March 19 in a 12-round fight for the WBO International title at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles and will stream live, worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
Ortiz is a 10:1 favorite, but McKinson promoter Eddie Hearn likes his man’s chances. “Michael has got the style to beat Vergil, who for me is already a top five welterweight in the world, a brilliant and powerful fighter. There’s only certain styles that can beat him, and Michael has a style to cause Vergil all sorts of problems.”
Ortiz promoter Oscar De La Hoya stated that Vergil is ready to fight against the elite in the division starting with McKinson.
Wonder what kind of odds you could get on McKinson winning by stoppage.
Lucie looks like another no risk fight for Ortiz. They sure like to match the Aside against guys with no pop when they can get away with it.
Looks like Virgil, Jr. will apply high pressure for another TKO/KO victory. The Ortiz, Jr. vs. Ennis trains are approaching for an eventual collision.
I remember the days when the likes of Tito Trinidad would fight a host of undefeated fighters on his way to stardom! Oh and all before the age of 30!! Let’s get this going! Why not now?? Ortiz vs Ennis!! Otherwise we’ll be waiting like we are now for Spence vs Crawford….
Doubt this happens at this point. I think Ortiz is Golden Boy and Ennis PBC. Only way something like that happens is if so much money involved a loss doesn’t matter if not not worth promoters risk
I remember back in the day CBS Sports had Donald Curry vs Marlon Starling both young and undefeated but i think they were both Top Rank.