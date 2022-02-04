Undefeated welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) will clash with WBO #3 ranked Michael “The Problem” McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) on March 19 in a 12-round fight for the WBO International title at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles and will stream live, worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.

Ortiz is a 10:1 favorite, but McKinson promoter Eddie Hearn likes his man’s chances. “Michael has got the style to beat Vergil, who for me is already a top five welterweight in the world, a brilliant and powerful fighter. There’s only certain styles that can beat him, and Michael has a style to cause Vergil all sorts of problems.”

Ortiz promoter Oscar De La Hoya stated that Vergil is ready to fight against the elite in the division starting with McKinson.