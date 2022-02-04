Junior bantamweight knockout artist David “El General” Cuellar battles Ricardo Blandon in the 10-round main event this Sunday in Cancun, Mexico. Cuellar-Blandon headlines a card that will stream live on ESPN+.

The 20-year-old Cuellar (20-0, 13 KOs) has won five straight fights by knockout, a run that began in November 2019. He went 2-0 in 2021, knocking out Karim Arce Lugo in nine rounds and stopping former world champion Moises Fuentes in the sixth. Blandon (15-4, 9 KOs) has never been knocked out, and two of his defeats have come by split decision. He fought last October, dropping a competitive decision to French prospect Elie Konki in France.

In other scheduled streaming bouts:

Guadalajara-born junior featherweight prospect Cristopher Lopez (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will fight Nicaragua’s Dixon Flores (17-8-3, 6 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature. Lopez has won eight consecutive fights since the lone draw on his ledger.

Rising junior lightweight Rosario Sanchez (16-0, 10 KOs) will fight Francisco Lucero (10-3-4, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Oziel Santoyo (13-1-1, 8 KOs), from Monterrey, Mexico, looks to make it 14 straight wins when he tangles with Brandon Perez (6-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight tilt.

The ESPN+ opener features unbeaten featherweight Celex Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder versus Julio Cesar Juarez (4-9, 1 KO).