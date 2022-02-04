Jono Carroll will face Serif Gurdijeljac in the co-main event on the opening night of Probellum Evolution in Dubai next month. Probellum’s first shows of 2022 take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium over consecutive nights, on March 18 and 19. The first night will be headlined by French fighter Estelle Mossely’s IBO world lightweight title match against Argentina’s Yanina del Carmen Lescano, and Carroll’s opponent for the supporting bout has now been confirmed, with Carroll (21-2-1, 6 KOs) set to face Gurdijeljac (21-6, 8 KOs).