Wladimir Klitschko joins Ukraine reserves The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have prompted former heavyweight champions Viitali Klitscho and Wladimir Klitschko to speak out. Wladimir announced he has enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army, while Vital, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, warned that there will be a “painful price” for any aggressions. _ Cuadras-Rodriguez Final Press Conference

