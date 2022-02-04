The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have prompted former heavyweight champions Viitali Klitscho and Wladimir Klitschko to speak out. Wladimir announced he has enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army, while Vital, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, warned that there will be a “painful price” for any aggressions.
Aside from the politics and the learned history lessons, Ukraine under heavy pressure right now from Putin’s intentions. Ukraine can’t do this alone defending themselves since they are limited. Hopefully, the assistance from other developed countries will be enough to calm storm that is brewing. One thing for sure… The US is not going to bully Russia on a combat level like they did against Iraq and Afghanistan. Russia is a developed country and if you notice, much respect given on both sides.