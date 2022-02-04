Super flyweights Carlos Cuadras and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez came face-to-face for the first time Thursday at a press conference in downtown Phoenix 48 hours before they meet for the vacant WBC world title at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

Carlos Cuadras: “This is what I desire the most in the world, to be a champion again. Whoever is in my way, it was meant to be Rungvisai but he got sick, so we have Jesse and I am ready. As the fight progresses, you’ll see my experience show. I’ve seen Jesse fight and I know he’s a great fighter, I will be careful but more than anything, I will give him his medicine.”

Jesse Rodriguez: “The size is not a problem. A lot of people are saying that I have to gain weight to go up to 115 pounds, but I walk around at 130 pounds so I have had to lose weight and I’m a big 108-pounder so at 115 pounds it’s just going to be another beautiful performance. This is my moment, I am born to perform and on Saturday night, a star will be born.”