March 4, 2021
Weights from Brisbane

Paro

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Liam Paro 139.9 vs. Terry Tzouramanis 138.6
(IBF Int’l, WBO Global super lightweight titles)

Venue: Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill, Queensland, Australia
Promoter: Ace Boxing
Matchmaker: Angelo DiCarlo
Inspector: John Hogg

Terry Tzouramanis: I have trained hard for this fight would like to thank my manager Peter Maniatis and Trainer Ben Chua to get me here. Tomorrow night I know Paro will be a big test for me but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Liam Paro: Terry is a big test for me and I am ready and trained hard and would like to thank my team looking forward to the fight

Peter Maniatis: Tomorrow night the best two super lightweights in Australia fight and the winner will go onto the big international fight. I would like to thank ACE promotions for giving Tzouramanis the chance and we are have come to Brisbane with the A-side mentality.

