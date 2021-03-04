Shields-Dicaire make weight

Claressa Shields 153.6 vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire 152.6

(WBC, WBA WBO, IBF female jr middleweight titles) Danielle Perkins 196.8 vs. Monika Harrison 202.8

Jamie Mitchell 120 vs. Noemi Bosques 119.6

Marlen Esparza 117.4 vs. Shelly Barnett 119

Timur Kerefov 163 vs. Manny Woods 163.2

Robert Simms 238 vs. Aaron Quintana 206.4 Venue: Dort Financial Center, Flint, Michigan

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: PPV Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, FL Weights from Brisbane

