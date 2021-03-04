Claressa Shields 153.6 vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire 152.6
(WBC, WBA WBO, IBF female jr middleweight titles)
Danielle Perkins 196.8 vs. Monika Harrison 202.8
Jamie Mitchell 120 vs. Noemi Bosques 119.6
Marlen Esparza 117.4 vs. Shelly Barnett 119
Timur Kerefov 163 vs. Manny Woods 163.2
Robert Simms 238 vs. Aaron Quintana 206.4
Venue: Dort Financial Center, Flint, Michigan
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: PPV
I thought Shields was turning MMA?
She said after this fight she will join MMA to see how she does. She did want to fight Amanda Nunez but Shields is 40 pounds heavier so hopefully the MMA has fighters her weight…
She isn’t that much heavier. Nunes fights on Saturday at 145. I’ve always thought Shields could make welterweight if she REALLY wanted to and had a reason to in boxing.