Weights from Delray, Florida By Zach Hirsch at the scales Steve Geffrard 176 vs. Denis Grachev 174.2

Robin Sirwan Safar 189.2 vs. Demetrius Banks 190.6

Antonio Williams 133.4 vs. Ignacio Perrin 134.8

Jeremiah Milton 273.8 vs. Zachary Calmus 234

Jonas Sylvain 162 vs. Henry Mendez 158.4

Augustine Mauras 145.6 vs. Tobias Green 137.2

Jayson Lopez 126.6 vs. Dominique Francis 126.6 Promoter: Kevin Cunningham

Site: Delray Beach Boxing Club, Delray Beach, Florida

TV: USA Impact Network

