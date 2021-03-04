Boxeo Telemundo kicks off its spring season this Friday with a live audience of 50% capacity at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. All safety measures will be in place including temperature check, social distancing, and a requirement of wearing masks at all times.

The 10 round main event will feature Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltran (17-3-2, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico vs undefeated and #9 WBO ranked Jr. welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo(18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. The duo will square off for the WBO Latino junior welterweight title .

Career changing opportunity for Beltran if he can upset Alamo. It would almost instantly put him in the consideration to be world ranked. It will be a tough task but one he feels he has the experience and has had the preparation of a strong training camp.

How were you able to maintain your fitness during this current panademic?

I did a lot of running and worked out a lot on the heavy bag. The training circumstances may not be ideal but one cannot completely stop training in the sport of boxing. You must adjust in order to be able to be successful.

What changes have you made since your last appearance on Telemundo?

I will just tell you that this time we have a very good plan. I will fight a smart fight but I will be very active offensively.

What do you know about your opponent?

He is very intelligent in the ring and is also very elusive.

Does it make the fight more special for you personally that this is another classic matchup between a Mexican and Puerto Rican fighter?

This rivalry has existed for many years. It definitely adds a lot of flavor to the event. I think it is an obligation for us both to continue the tradition and deliver another classic matchup.

What would a victory Friday do for your career?

It would mean a lot. The doors could immediately open for a world title opportunity.

How was your mental preparation for this fight knowing that such a large viewing audience will be seeing you fight?

It was definitely a motivating factor for me. It’s another opportunity for the past viewers to see me again as well as those seeing me for the first time.

How would you describe your preferred style of fighting?

I consider myself a boxer-puncher. I don’t look for the knockout that is something that happens in the natural flow of the fight.

Do you feel you need to get off to an aggressive start entering as the underdog?

I consider myself a dedicated boxer. I have enough experience to take on these types of challenges. I think this fight has come at the right time for me and I am going to take advantage of this opportunity.

* * *

“The Magic “Alamo vs “Barreterito” Beltran bout will air live on Telemundo at 12AM/EST

Limited tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com