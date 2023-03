Weights from Boston Callum Walsh 156.2 vs. Wesley Tucker 158

Danny O’Connor 151.8 vs. Luis Garcia 151.8

Francis Hogan 160 vs. Jimmy Williams 158.4

Hegly Mosqueda 126.8 vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia 126

Kendrick Ball Jr 175.2 vs. Mike Stegall 174 Venue: Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Fury says Usyk fight is on WBA orders Lara-Zerafa

