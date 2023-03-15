WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stated today that his April 29 clash with WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is “definitely a worker” and now he’s headed to training camp.
My usual training camp blackout will start tomorrow. I only came back on Instagram to make the fight and it worked! I’ve been off Instagram since October 22, came back on for four days and made the biggest fight in boxing history. Massive thanks to the fans who will buy PPV or a ticket.
Love GK (Gypsy King).
#and the new undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, April 29. Wembley Stadium, London, England.
Fury too big and boxes well. Usyk boxes well, but would need to box great, and will need to be, in order to beat Fury. I think someone would need to KO Fury to beat him, not going to happen via decision. Don’t think Usyk can knock him out.
Complete rubbish….
I will believe it if i can see it good luck to both i respect both fighters i like Usyk but i put my money on T Fury winning on points
I figure Fury will utilize his old tactics by grabbing, holding, and laying on Usyk when they get closer to each other during the fight. I am sure if Usyk would be the same size as Fury the fight would be a huge advantage for Usyk. I think Fury will make this fight boring by using the outside to his advantage as he should but will refuse to fight on the inside since Usyk will capitalize on that offering. Fury split decision.
The ref can influence this fight a lot. Put it this way, if this were amateur type fight rules of clean boxing, not allowing holding, leaning, shoving, Usyk would win. But this is pro boxing and Fury knows how to get away with this. Let’s see, doubt it, but maybe Usyk can find a way to beat Fury’s style, he somehow figured out Joshua.
I THINK IT’S FURY ALL THE WAY… HE USES THE OUTSIDE AND BOXES AND ON THE INSIDE HE’LL GRAB HOLD AND LEAN ON USYK… NOW IF USYK SELLS OUT AND DOES ANYTHING TO GET INSIDE FURY MAY BE THE FIRST TO KNOCKOUT USYK… I EXPECT A GOOD FIGHT… THEIR BOTH GOING FOR ALL THE BELTS SO WE WILL HAVE A UNDISPUTED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION WHEN THE SMOKE CLEARS… IT’S ABOUT TIME!!!! AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRRRRRR
Stop Yelling haha
Usyk is too smart to just let Fury lay all over him. His ring IQ is off the charts. I see Usyk outboxing Fury, just my opinion.
Usuk w12 slickly and soundly..
Fury by UD. This will be a tactical match-up for purists to enjoy. Too big and too skilled. Usyk may have his moments, but Fury will pull it off.
Easy fight for Fury. He’s just too big, too long, too ring savvy to let Usyk get in close enough to do enough damage to win.. Unanimous decision, maybe a late td TKO for Fury.
Fury can’t beat Usyk and he knows it, his camp know it and that Troll Warren knows it. The fight won’t happen. Fury will pull-out with a feigned injury and then retire. Only to return when Usyk is a fat old man.
I have a sneaky feeling about this as well John.
I’m sorry I just do not see Usyk beating a talented giant like Tyson Fury.
“Fury says Usyk fight is on” – Fury also says “definitely a worker”
bit of contradiction going on
Usyk UD 12 ,Furys not going to hit anything but air all night long and by the end of the fight Usyk will have Fruy on the ropes whoopin his ass to the final bell.
Usyk going to need to push Fury with a high work rate to get this one done.
will see. but, if Fury shows uo like he did for the third Wilder fight, he could lose
I see a draw here. These 2 are smart agile ambidextrous fearless and durable. I can’t choose between these two all time greats. Rank these 2 with Lennox lewis vitali klitschko and jack dempsey and rocky marciano.