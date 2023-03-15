WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stated today that his April 29 clash with WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is “definitely a worker” and now he’s headed to training camp.

My usual training camp blackout will start tomorrow. I only came back on Instagram to make the fight and it worked! I’ve been off Instagram since October 22, came back on for four days and made the biggest fight in boxing history. Massive thanks to the fans who will buy PPV or a ticket.

Love GK (Gypsy King).

#and the new undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, April 29. Wembley Stadium, London, England.