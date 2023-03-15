After an analysis of the middleweight division, the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered a bout between WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara and top challenger Michael Zerafa. The parties have a 30-day negotiation period. In the event they do not reach an agreement in the established time or any of the parties refuses to sign the contract, the WBA may send the bout to purse bid. Lara became the WBA’s only champion at 160lbs once Gennady Golovkin gave up the super belt.

* * *

Meanwhile, WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (no relation to Erislandy Lara) has until April 18 to lock in an optional defense, otherwise the WBA Championship Committee will issue a mandatory negotiation notice for Lara to defend against official challenger Otabek Kholmatov.

* * *

WBA female super welterweight champion Terri Harper will make the first defense of her crown against 41-year-old legend Cecilia Braekhus on the May 20 Cameron-Taylor card at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.