March 15, 2023
Boxing Results

Suarez stops Fleming in 12th round

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated IBF #8 super featherweight Charlie Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten WBA #11, IBF #13 rated Paul Fleming (28-1-1, 18 KOs) in round twelve of an action-packed bout on Wednesday night at the Kevin Betts Stadium in MtDruitt, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Suarez outworked Fleming in the early rounds but Fleming took control in the middle rounds. In round twelve, Suarez dropped Fleming with a left hook and at 1:58 the referee crowned Suarez, who captured the IBF Intercontinental, WBC Asian and WBA Oceania titles.

WBA orders Lara-Zerafa
WBO Convention lands in Dominican Republic

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>