Suarez stops Fleming in 12th round By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Undefeated IBF #8 super featherweight Charlie Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten WBA #11, IBF #13 rated Paul Fleming (28-1-1, 18 KOs) in round twelve of an action-packed bout on Wednesday night at the Kevin Betts Stadium in MtDruitt, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Suarez outworked Fleming in the early rounds but Fleming took control in the middle rounds. In round twelve, Suarez dropped Fleming with a left hook and at 1:58 the referee crowned Suarez, who captured the IBF Intercontinental, WBC Asian and WBA Oceania titles. WBA orders Lara-Zerafa WBO Convention lands in Dominican Republic Like this: Like Loading...

