By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undefeated IBF #8 super featherweight Charlie Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten WBA #11, IBF #13 rated Paul Fleming (28-1-1, 18 KOs) in round twelve of an action-packed bout on Wednesday night at the Kevin Betts Stadium in MtDruitt, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Suarez outworked Fleming in the early rounds but Fleming took control in the middle rounds. In round twelve, Suarez dropped Fleming with a left hook and at 1:58 the referee crowned Suarez, who captured the IBF Intercontinental, WBC Asian and WBA Oceania titles.